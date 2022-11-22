Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 12:18:59

EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Friedrich Pehle, Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Pehle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
24.40 EUR 170.80 EUR
24.45 EUR 978.00 EUR
24.50 EUR 980.00 EUR
24.55 EUR 319.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.4795 EUR 2447.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




79479  22.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 2G Energy AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

2G Energy AG 24,05 -0,62% 2G Energy AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX springt an -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Dienstag klar zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls fester. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen