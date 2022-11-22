EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Friedrich Pehle, Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.11.2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Friedrich Last name(s): Pehle





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

2G Energy AG

b) LEI

529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



24.40 EUR 170.80 EUR



24.45 EUR 978.00 EUR



24.50 EUR 980.00 EUR



24.55 EUR 319.15 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.4795 EUR 2447.9500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





