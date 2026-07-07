2G Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0HL8N / ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
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07.07.2026 11:17:44
EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105958 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AG
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11:17
|EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:17
|EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, Kauf (EQS Group)
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30.06.26
|EQS-News: 2G Energy AG recorded by far the highest order intake in the company's history for the quarter just ended (EQS Group)
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30.06.26
|EQS-News: 2G Energy AG verbucht im ablaufenden Quartal den weitaus höchsten Auftragseingang der Unternehmensgeschichte (EQS Group)
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26.05.26
|EQS-News: 2G Energy AG has secured a significant order from its Data Center business segment (EQS Group)