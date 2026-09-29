2G Energy Aktie

2G Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0HL8N / ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

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29.09.2026 14:04:38

EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Pablo
Last name(s): Hofelich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.70 EUR 1,761.00 EUR
58.70 EUR 8,805.00 EUR
58.70 EUR 8,805.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.70 EUR 19,371.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de
LEI Code: 529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26



 
End of News EQS News Service




107286  29.09.2026 CET/CEST





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