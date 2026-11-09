aap Implantate Aktie

aap Implantate ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

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09.11.2026 13:14:39

EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Jürgen Krebs, Recording of 272,495 subscription rights without consideration as part of the capital increase with subscription rights by aap Implantate AG. The ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Krebs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. med.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): Krebs
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right

b) Nature of the transaction
Recording of 272,495 subscription rights without consideration as part of the capital increase with subscription rights by aap Implantate AG. The transaction is not related to an employee stock ownership plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de
LEI Code: 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57



 
End of News EQS News Service




107876  09.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

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13:14
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Jürgen Krebs, Einbuchung von 272.495 Bezugsrechten ohne Gegenleistung im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der aap Implantate AG. Das Geschäft steht nicht ... (EQS Group)
13:14
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Jürgen Krebs, Recording of 272,495 subscription rights without consideration as part of the capital increase with subscription rights by aap Implantate AG. The ... (EQS Group)
13:11
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Einbuchung von 1.249.640 Bezugsrechten ohne Gegenleistung im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der aap Implantate AG (Zuteilung im Verhältnis zum ... (EQS Group)
13:11
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Recording of 1,249,640 subscription rights without consideration as part of the capital increase with subscription rights of aap Implantate AG (allocation in ... (EQS Group)
11:19
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Langner Asset Management GmbH, Recording of 10,000 subscription rights without consideration as part of the capital increase with subscription rights of aap Implantate ... (EQS Group)
11:19
 EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Langner Asset Management GmbH, Einbuchung von 10.000 Bezugsrechten ohne Gegenleistung im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der aap Implantate AG (Zuteilung im ... (EQS Group)
02.11.26
 EQS-News: aap Implantate AG: Focus on the trauma business – fully MDR-certified portfolio, new products, expanded sales activities – capital increase to finance the next phase of growth (EQS Group)
02.11.26
 EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Rights issue from authorized capital and intended capital increase against contributions in kind (EQS Group)

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