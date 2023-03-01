01.03.2023 12:09:56

EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Granting of 545,704 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2023 / 12:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. med.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): Krebs
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right (ISIN: DE000A32VP81, WKN: A32 VP8)

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 545,704 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.03.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de



 
81267  01.03.2023 CET/CEST



