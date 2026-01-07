aap Implantate Aktie

07.01.2026 11:56:13

EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Subscription of shares as part of a private placement in connection with a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. med.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): Krebs
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H2101

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of a private placement in connection with a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.34 EUR 150,080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.34 EUR 150,080.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102778  07.01.2026 CET/CEST





