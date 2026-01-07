EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Subscription of shares as part of a private placement in connection with a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.01.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. med. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): Krebs Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

aap Implantate AG

b) LEI

39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3H2101

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares as part of a private placement in connection with a capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.34 EUR 150,080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.34 EUR 150,080.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

