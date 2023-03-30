EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Merval AG, Subscription of shares as part of the private placement in connection with a rights issue capital increase



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Merval AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. med. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): Krebs Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

aap Implantate AG

b) LEI

39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3H2101





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares as part of the private placement in connection with a rights issue capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.40 EUR 140000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.40 EUR 140000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





