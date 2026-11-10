aap Implantate Aktie

aap Implantate ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

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10.11.2026 10:35:33

EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Rubino Di Girolamo, 60,817 subscription rights as part of a capital increase through subscription rights without consideration. The transaction is not related to an ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubino
Last name(s): Di Girolamo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right

b) Nature of the transaction
60,817 subscription rights as part of a capital increase through subscription rights without consideration. The transaction is not related to an employee stock ownership pla

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de
LEI Code: 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57



 
End of News EQS News Service




107916  10.11.2026 CET/CEST





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