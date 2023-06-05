|
05.06.2023 16:13:50
EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Dr. Jochen Ahn, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Wind AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
83653 05.06.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABO Wind AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:13
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Dr. Jochen Ahn, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:13
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Dr. Jochen Ahn, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:45
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Matthias Bockholt, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:45
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Matthias Bockholt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11:12
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Matthias Hollmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:12
|EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Matthias Hollmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG examines a change of legal form into a partnership limited by shares (EQS Group)
|
01.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG prüft Formwechsel in eine Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (EQS Group)