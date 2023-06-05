05.06.2023 16:13:50

EQS-DD: ABO Wind AG: Dr. Jochen Ahn, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Ahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABO Wind AG

b) LEI
529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005760029

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
59.9498 EUR 101914.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
59.9498 EUR 101914.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.abo-wind.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83653  05.06.2023 CET/CEST



