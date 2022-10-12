NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

12.10.2022 10:09:57

EQS-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2022 / 10:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tarek
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.13 EUR 1103400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.13 EUR 1103400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78803  12.10.2022 CET/CEST



78803  12.10.2022 CET/CEST

