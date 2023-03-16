16.03.2023 10:01:59

EQS-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH, Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tarek
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de



 
