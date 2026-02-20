ad pepper media International Aktie

20.02.2026 10:11:19

EQS-DD: ad pepper media International N.V.: Dr. Stephan Roppel, Exercising Stock Options




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Roppel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ad pepper media International N.V.

b) LEI
52990050T51W55KK4X45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0000238145

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercising Stock Options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.86 EUR 25,110.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.86 EUR 25,110.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103364  20.02.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

