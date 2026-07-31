adidas Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0
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31.07.2026 10:00:50
EQS-DD: adidas AG: Bjørn Gulden, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|LEI Code:
|549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106228 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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