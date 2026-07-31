adidas Aktie

adidas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

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31.07.2026 10:00:50

EQS-DD: adidas AG: Bjørn Gulden, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bjørn
Last name(s): Gulden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
158.70 EUR 33,961.80 EUR
158.75 EUR 46,831.25 EUR
158.80 EUR 62,090.80 EUR
158.85 EUR 48,290.40 EUR
158.90 EUR 46,081.00 EUR
158.95 EUR 42,757.55 EUR
159.00 EUR 88,722.00 EUR
159.05 EUR 76,025.90 EUR
159.10 EUR 34,365.60 EUR
159.15 EUR 29,442.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
158.93 EUR 508,569.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



 
End of News EQS News Service




106228  31.07.2026 CET/CEST





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