EQS-DD: adidas AG: Nassef Sawiris, Amendments to the trust deed of the NNS Jersey Trust, as result of which Nassef Sawiris obtained control over the NNS Jersey Trust. Consequently, voting rights ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Nassef Last name(s): Sawiris

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Shares. Instruments linked to shares. ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction

Amendments to the trust deed of the NNS Jersey Trust, as result of which Nassef Sawiris obtained control over the NNS Jersey Trust. Consequently, voting rights attributable to Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited as trustee of NNS Jersey Trust shall also be attributable to Nassef Sawiris.



3.34 % of voting rights appertaining to shares held by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited and 0.86 % of voting rights through instruments held by NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited. 4.20 % in total. Pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG, an aggregated number 7,561,901 of voting rights is attributable to Nassef Sawiris.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



