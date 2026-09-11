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WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

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11.09.2026 17:45:46

EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll). (Closure of existing Long Calls in separate ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nassef
Last name(s): Sawiris
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Derivative instruments linked to shares; ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction
Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll). (Closure of existing Long Calls in separate announcement) Opening: (1) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 9.95; Strike: 163.74, Maturity Date: 12-Mar-27, (2) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 9.88; Strike: 164.79, Maturity Date: 18-Mar-27, (3) Units: 80,000, Unit Price: 13.33; Strike: 155.64, Maturity Date: 22-Mar-27, (4) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 13.28; Strike: 160.97, Maturity Date: 11-May-27, (5) Units: 80,000, Unit Price: 13.96; Strike: 155.64, Maturity Date: 13-May-27, (6) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 13.14; Strike: 161.97, Maturity Date: 17-May-27, (7) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.29; Strike: 164.79, Maturity Date: 19-May-27, (8) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 12.52; Strike: 161.72, Maturity Date: 25-May-27, (9) Units: 87,000, Unit Price: 10.23; Strike: 168.02, Maturity Date: 27-May-27, (10) Units: 87,000, Unit Price: 13.58; Strike: 159.76, Maturity Date: 08-Jun-27, (11) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.43; Strike: 167.73, Maturity Date: 16-Jun-27, (12) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 15.54; Strike: 156.09, Maturity Date: 18-Jun-27, (13) Units: 87,000, Unit Price: 11.90; Strike: 165.59, Maturity Date: 22-Jun-27, (14) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 15.09; Strike: 161.97, Maturity Date: 05-Aug-27, (15) Units: 87,000, Unit Price: 13.89; Strike: 166.67, Maturity Date: 17-Aug-27, (16) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 16.03; Strike: 160.97, Maturity Date: 23-Aug-27, (17) Units: 50,367, Unit Price: 17.62; Strike: 155.64, Maturity Date: 27-Aug-27, (18) Units: 80,000, Unit Price: 18.04; Strike: 155.64, Maturity Date: 08-Sep-27.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.95 EUR 995,000.00 EUR
9.88 EUR 988,000.00 EUR
13.33 EUR 1,066,400.00 EUR
13.28 EUR 1,328,000.00 EUR
13.96 EUR 1,116,800.00 EUR
13.14 EUR 1,314,000.00 EUR
11.29 EUR 1,129,000.00 EUR
12.52 EUR 1,252,000.00 EUR
10.23 EUR 890,010.00 EUR
13.58 EUR 1,181,460.00 EUR
11.43 EUR 1,143,000.00 EUR
15.54 EUR 1,554,000.00 EUR
11.9 EUR 1,035,300.00 EUR
15.09 EUR 1,509,000.00 EUR
13.89 EUR 1,208,430.00 EUR
16.03 EUR 1,603,000.00 EUR
17.62 EUR 887,466.54 EUR
18.04 EUR 1,443,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.21 EUR 21,644,066.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



 
End of News EQS News Service




106984  11.09.2026 CET/CEST





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 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll) (closure of existing Long Calls in separate ... (EQS Group)
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 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Schließung bestehender Long-Call-Positionen und Eröffnung neuer Call-Positionen mit längerer Laufzeit (roll) (Schließung bestehender ... (EQS Group)
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 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Schließung bestehender Long-Call-Positionen und Eröffnung neuer Call-Positionen mit längerer Laufzeit (roll) (Eröffnung neuer ... (EQS Group)
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 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll). (Closure of existing Long Calls in separate ... (EQS Group)
11.09.26
 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Schließung bestehender Long-Call-Positionen und Eröffnung neuer Call-Positionen mit längerer Laufzeit (Roll) (Schließung siehe separate ... (EQS Group)
11.09.26
 EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Schließung bestehender Long-Call-Positionen und Eröffnung neuer Call-Positionen mit längerer Laufzeit (Roll) (Eröffnung neuer ... (EQS Group)
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