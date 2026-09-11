EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll) (closure of existing Long Calls in separate ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.09.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Nassef Last name(s): Sawiris Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Derivative instruments linked to shares; ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction

Closure of existing Long Calls, and opening of new calls with longer maturity (roll) (closure of existing Long Calls in separate announcement). Opening: (1) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 15.47; Strike: 153.08, Expiry: 14-Jun-27, (2) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 14.38; Strike: 156.00, Expiry: 05-May-27, (3) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 17.37; Strike: 157.58, Expiry: 02-Sep-27, (4) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.84; Strike: 157.58, Expiry: 10-Mar-27, (5) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 10.87; Strike: 159.80, Expiry: 16-Mar-27, (6) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 14.05; Strike: 164.30, Expiry: 11-Aug-27, (7) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.27; Strike: 164.69, Expiry: 04-Jun-27, (8) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.03; Strike: 165.20, Expiry: 02-Jun-27, (9) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 9.21; Strike: 167.32, Expiry: 24-Mar-27, (10) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 11.12; Strike: 168.31, Expiry: 24-Jun-27, (11) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 9.71; Strike: 168.63, Expiry: 21-May-27, (12) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 10.33; Strike: 168.71, Expiry: 10-Jun-27, (13) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 9.84; Strike: 169.23, Expiry: 31-May-27, (14) Units: 100,000, Unit Price: 8.20; Strike: 172.75, Expiry: 07-May-27.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.47 EUR 1,547,000.00 EUR 14.38 EUR 1,438,000.00 EUR 17.37 EUR 1,737,000.00 EUR 11.84 EUR 1,184,000.00 EUR 10.87 EUR 1,087,000.00 EUR 14.05 EUR 1,405,000.00 EUR 11.27 EUR 1,127,000.00 EUR 11.03 EUR 1,103,000.00 EUR 9.21 EUR 921,000.00 EUR 11.12 EUR 1,112,000.00 EUR 9.71 EUR 971,000.00 EUR 10.33 EUR 1,033,000.00 EUR 9.84 EUR 984,000.00 EUR 8.20 EUR 820,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.76 EUR 16,469,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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