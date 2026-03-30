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WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

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30.03.2026 17:46:32

EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, closure of short puts




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nassef
Last name(s): Sawiris
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Derivative instruments linked to shares ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction
closure of short puts

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.00 EUR 4,611,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.00 EUR 4,611,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104054  30.03.2026 CET/CEST





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