EQS-DD: adidas AG: Paul Seline, The Supervisory Board member participates in the adidas employee stock purchase plan. In this context, he has agreed with adidas AG to invest a percentage of 10% ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.06.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Paul Last name(s): Seline





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

The Supervisory Board member participates in the adidas employee stock purchase plan. In this context, he has agreed with adidas AG to invest a percentage of 10% of the monthly salary – provided he does not change or terminate the participation – in the purchase of adidas AG shares which is supported by adidas AG with a 15% discount on the market price. A service provider purchases adidas AG shares for the Supervisory Board member at the end of each quarter. At the end of the one-year holding period, the participants receive free matching shares from adidas AG at a ratio of 1:6. Matching shares that have vested shall be delivered to the participants by the Company to the custody account at or promptly following the end of the applicable vesting period. If participant's entitlement to matching shares is not equal to a whole share, the participant will receive a fraction of a share at the same ratio. In addition, participants are entitled to dividends on their full investment shares and matching shares. Participants are entitled to fractional dividends on their fractional shares and matching shares. For as long as the participant maintains the shares in the custody account, dividends in respect of such shares will not be paid in cash but will be applied by the custodian bank (less commissions, transaction fees, taxes and duties) to purchase additional shares. The additional shares will be delivered to the custody account for the benefit of the participant as soon as practicable after purchase. These shares will be purchased at their market price without discount. Shares purchased through the reinvestment of dividends will not be entitled to matching shares.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





