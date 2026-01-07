EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Balan Nair, Acquisition of 13,809 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.01.2026 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Balan Last name(s): Nair

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) regarding shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 13,809 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unrestricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) are held.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

31/12/2025; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



