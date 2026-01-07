ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

07.01.2026 09:45:22

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Balan Nair, Acquisition of 13,809 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2026 / 09:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Balan
Last name(s): Nair

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) regarding shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 13,809 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unrestricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) are held.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2025; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102758  07.01.2026 CET/CEST





