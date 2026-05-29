ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059
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29.05.2026 09:17:39
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 1,906 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105220 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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