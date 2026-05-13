ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

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13.05.2026 09:49:11

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 22,277 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 22,277 stock options pursuant to the 2015 ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 09:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 22,277 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 22,277 stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.17 USD 271,111.09 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.17 USD 271,111.09 USD

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104822  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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