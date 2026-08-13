EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 27,924 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2026 / 17:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 27,924 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

10/08/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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