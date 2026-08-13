ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

ADTRAN Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

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13.08.2026 17:39:45

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 27,924 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2026 / 17:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 27,924 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
10/08/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77



 
End of News EQS News Service




106604  13.08.2026 CET/CEST





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