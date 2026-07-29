ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

ADTRAN Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

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29.07.2026 10:19:43

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 9,384 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 7,625 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 9,384 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 7,625 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted May 24, 2023, as bonus award) paying out in 9,384 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.67 USD 147,047.28 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.67 USD 147,047.28 USD

e) Date of the transaction
24/07/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77



 
End of News EQS News Service




106196  29.07.2026 CET/CEST





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