EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Sale of 22,277 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2026 / 10:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 22,277 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.00 USD 334,155.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.00 USD 334,155.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2026; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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