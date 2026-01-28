ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

ADTRAN Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 10:31:04

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 1,881 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,879 Restricted Stock Units (granted January ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,881 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,879 Restricted Stock Units (granted January 26, 2024) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 998 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.73 USD 18,302.13 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.73 USD 18,302.13 USD

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103000  28.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten
16:04
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein ADTRAN-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
11:23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 2,690 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 8,825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted ... (EQS Group)
11:23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Erwerb von 2.690 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings von 8.825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) im ... (EQS Group)
11:15
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 15,566 shares in ADTRAN Hold-ings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 65,359 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted ... (EQS Group)
11:15
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Erwerb von 15.566 Aktien der ADTRAN Hol-dings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings von 65.359 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) im Rahmen ... (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 3,467 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 3,467 Restricted Stock Units (granted January ... (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Erwerb von 3.467 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 3.467 Restricted Stock Units ... (EQS Group)