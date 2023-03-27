27.03.2023 16:22:50

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 22.361 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 22.361 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the 401(k) Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.76 USD 330.05 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.76 USD 330.05 USD

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82025  27.03.2023 CET/CEST



