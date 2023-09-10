|
10.09.2023 23:57:54
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85729 10.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ADTRAN Holdings Inc
|7,52
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.