EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 8,048 PSUs as bonus award pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. The PSUs will pay out in up to 16,096 shares in ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.03.2023 / 10:34 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Revenue Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 8,048 PSUs as bonus award pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. The PSUs will pay out in up to 16,096 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), subject to certain performance targets.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





e) Date of the transaction

01/03/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





