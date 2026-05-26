EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Sale of 9,332 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.05.2026 / 08:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 9,332 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.6900 USD 1,469.00 USD 14.7000 USD 2,940.00 USD 14.7086 USD 88.25 USD 14.7100 USD 38,246.00 USD 14.7150 USD 529.74 USD 14.7172 USD 1,471.72 USD 14.7200 USD 7,360.00 USD 14.7250 USD 4,417.50 USD 14.7300 USD 64,767.81 USD 14.7331 USD 265.20 USD 14.7350 USD 4,420.50 USD 14.7355 USD 1,105.16 USD 14.7500 USD 7,375.00 USD 14.7650 USD 2,953.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.7245 USD 137,408.88 USD

e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2026; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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