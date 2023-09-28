EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Johanna Hey, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...

28.09.2023 18:10:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johanna
Last name(s): Hey

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Amendment
Twist in numbers in the date. Instead of e) Date of transaction 2023-09-08; UTC5 it should be e) Date of transaction 2023-08-09; UTC5

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
