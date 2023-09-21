EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Johanna Hey, Disposal of 78 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes in connection with the vesting of a ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.09.2023 / 18:42 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Johanna Last name(s): Hey





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 78 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes in connection with the vesting of a total number of 1,908 restricted stock awards (RSAs) and the settlement of dividend equivalent rights in accordance with dividends paid on the RSAs. The RSAs were granted on August 9, 2022 pursuant to the 2020 Directors Stock Plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.55 USD 588.90 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.55 USD 588.90 USD





e) Date of the transaction

19/09/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





