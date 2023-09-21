21.09.2023 18:42:52

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Johanna Hey, Disposal of 78 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes in connection with the vesting of a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2023 / 18:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johanna
Last name(s): Hey

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 78 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes in connection with the vesting of a total number of 1,908 restricted stock awards (RSAs) and the settlement of dividend equivalent rights in accordance with dividends paid on the RSAs. The RSAs were granted on August 9, 2022 pursuant to the 2020 Directors Stock Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.55 USD 588.90 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.55 USD 588.90 USD

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85953  21.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731993&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten