EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 1.347 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Foliano





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1.347 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the 401(k) Plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



14.76 USD 19.88 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.76 USD 19.88 USD





e) Date of the transaction

21/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS





