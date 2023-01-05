05.01.2023 18:15:54

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 42,618 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 61,674 restricted stock units ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 42,618 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 61,674 restricted stock units (RSUs) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock In-centive Plan (20,558 RSUs granted March 2, 2021; 20,558 RSUs granted March 1, 2022 and 20,558 RSUs granted July 8, 2022). A total number of 19,056 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.79 USD 800792.22 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.79 USD 800792.22 USD

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80303  05.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 25,307 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 46,257 restricted stock ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Erwerb von 25.307 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 46.257 Restricted Stock ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 42,618 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 61,674 restricted stock units ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Erwerb von 42.618 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 61.674 Restricted Stock Units ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Erwerb von 128.529 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 185.022 Restricted Stock Units ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 128,529 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 185,022 restricted stock units ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Kathryn A. Walker, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Kathryn A. Walker, Erwerb von 69 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund der Erfüllung von Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). Die DERs ... (EQS Group)