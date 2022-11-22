Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 19:17:48

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 937 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,684 restricted stock units (granted November 17, ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 19:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 937 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,684 restricted stock units (granted November 17, 2021) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 747 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.42 USD 19133.54 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.42 USD 19133.54 USD

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79471  22.11.2022 CET/CEST



18.11.22