17.11.2022 21:22:50

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 108,108 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 162.162 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2022 / 21:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 108,108 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 162.162 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., subject to certain performance targets.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79415  17.11.2022 CET/CEST



