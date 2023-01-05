EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 128,529 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 185,022 restricted stock units ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.01.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 128,529 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of a total number of 185,022 restricted stock units (RSUs) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock In-centive Plan (61,674 RSUs granted March 2, 2021; 61,674 RSUs granted March 1, 2022 and 61,674 RSUs granted July 8, 2022). A total number of 56,493 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.79 USD 2415059.91 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.79 USD 2415059.91 USD





e) Date of the transaction

31/12/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





