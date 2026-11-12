EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 150,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 150,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.0000 USD 495,384.0000 USD 3.9800 USD 52,436.5000 USD 3.9900 USD 16,781.9400 USD 3.9700 USD 12,815.1600 USD 3.9799 USD 10,148.7450 USD 3.9600 USD 3,940.2000 USD 3.9750 USD 1,987.5000 USD 3.9699 USD 1,389.4650 USD 3.9999 USD 1,399.9650 USD 3.9550 USD 1,186.5000 USD 3.9650 USD 1,189.5000 USD 3.9950 USD 799.0000 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.9964 USD 599,458.4750 USD

e) Date of the transaction

06/11/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Nasdaq MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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