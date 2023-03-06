06.03.2023 10:19:46

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 19,868 PSUs as bonus award pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. The PSUs will pay out in up to 39,735 shares in ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2023 / 10:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 19,868 PSUs as bonus award pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. The PSUs will pay out in up to 39,735 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), sub-ject to certain performance targets.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81371  06.03.2023 CET/CEST



