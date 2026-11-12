ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

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12.11.2026 09:14:30

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 40,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 40,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.2900 USD 146,868.1500 USD
4.2850 USD 13,283.5000 USD
4.3000 USD 6,591.9000 USD
4.2950 USD 4,861.9400 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.2901 USD 171,605.4900 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq
MIC: XNAS


12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77



 
End of News EQS News Service




107962  12.11.2026 CET/CEST





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