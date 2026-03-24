EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Timothy P. Santo, Acquisition of 3,610 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 5,111 Restricted Stock Units (granted March 19, ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.03.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Timothy P. Last name(s): Santo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 3,610 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 5,111 Restricted Stock Units (granted March 19, 2025) pursuant to the 2024 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 1,501 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.90 USD 42,959.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.90 USD 42,959.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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