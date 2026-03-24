ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059
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24.03.2026 10:36:13
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Timothy P. Santo, Acquisition of 3,610 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 5,111 Restricted Stock Units (granted March 19, ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103892 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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