|
27.04.2023 18:24:01
EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Christian Danninger, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82825 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.23
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Christian Danninger, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Christian Danninger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Joachim Linck, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Joachim Linck, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|ROUNDUP 2: Aixtron-Anlagen gefragt - Fehlende Exportlizenzen verhageln Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
27.04.23
|Aixtron: Sicherheitsmechanismus an Maschinen sollte Exportlizenzen ermöglichen (dpa-AFX)
|
27.04.23
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Chipwerte setzen Talfahrt fort - Aixtron und STMicro belasten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.04.23
|ROUNDUP: Aixtron-Anlagen gefragt - Fehlende Exportlizenzen verhageln Quartal (dpa-AFX)