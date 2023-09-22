|
22.09.2023 08:40:01
EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: DI Michael Zitz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85947 22.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: DI Michael Zitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: DI Michael Zitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: DI Michael Zitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: DI Michael Zitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Gutmann Kapitalanlageaktiengesellschaft - Fond Aquila 106, buy (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Gutmann Kapitalanlageaktiengesellschaft - Fond Aquila 106, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|39,90
|3,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.