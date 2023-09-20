EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Gutmann Kapitalanlageaktiengesellschaft - Fond Aquila 106, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.09.2023 / 09:48 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Gutmann Kapitalanlageaktiengesellschaft - Fond Aquila 106





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Knünz Position: Supervisory board and fund owner





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.35 EUR 499962.85 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.35 EUR 499962.85 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





