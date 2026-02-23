EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Knünz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.00 EUR 3,700.00 EUR 36.80 EUR 1,729.60 EUR 36.80 EUR 1,288.00 EUR 36.80 EUR 257.00 EUR 36.90 EUR 2,509.20 EUR 36.90 EUR 1,180.80 EUR 37.00 EUR 3,700.00 EUR 36.80 EUR 2,392.00 EUR 36.80 EUR 1,692.80 EUR 36.80 EUR 73.60 EUR 36.80 EUR 2,465.60 EUR 37.00 EUR 3,700.00 EUR 36.90 EUR 2,656.80 EUR 36.90 EUR 369.00 EUR 36.90 EUR 1,808.10 EUR 36.90 EUR 332.10 EUR 36.90 EUR 1,365.30 EUR 36.90 EUR 184.50 EUR 36.90 EUR 516.60 EUR 36.90 EUR 258.30 EUR 36.90 EUR 295.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 36.90 EUR 32,475.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

