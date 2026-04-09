All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
|
09.04.2026 10:37:14
EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104324 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
|
10:37
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:37
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.04.26
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.04.26
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|35,00
|-0,85%