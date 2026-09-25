All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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25.09.2026 16:03:03

EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Paul Neumann, Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.09.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Neumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.50 EUR 675.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.50 EUR 675.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



 
End of News EQS News Service




107240  25.09.2026 CET/CEST





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Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

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16:03
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Paul Neumann, Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE. (EQS Group)
16:03
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Paul Neumann, Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE mit 10 Aktien der All for One ... (EQS Group)
22.09.26
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Stefan Land, Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE gemäß den Angebotsbedingungen ... (EQS Group)
22.09.26
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Stefan Land, Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE, in accordance with the terms of the ... (EQS Group)
22.09.26
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 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Land Excellence GmbH, Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE gemäß den ... (EQS Group)
22.09.26
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE durch die Nucleus ... (EQS Group)
22.09.26
 EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Acceptance by Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo ... (EQS Group)

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