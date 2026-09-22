EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE in accordance with the terms of the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.09.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Josef Last name(s): Blazicek Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE in accordance with the terms of the offer. In accordance with clause 12 of the offer document dated 11 August 2026, the offer is subject to various conditions. On 17 September 2026, the final condition of the offer was satisfied, meaning that the offer will be completed.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 67.50 EUR 7,188,075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 67.50 EUR 7,188,075.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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