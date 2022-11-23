EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.11.2022 / 16:41 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Josef Last name(s): Blazicek Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



43.10 EUR 374280.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



43.10 EUR 374280.40 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: OTC Germany MIC: ODEU





