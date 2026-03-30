EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2026 / 08:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Josef Last name(s): Blazicek Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.40 EUR 1,823.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.40 EUR 1,823.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) MIC: CEUX

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



