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All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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30.03.2026 08:43:15

EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2026 / 08:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.42 EUR 13,836.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.42 EUR 13,836.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103992  30.03.2026 CET/CEST





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